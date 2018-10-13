Merseyside trip: Everton, Gor tickets go on sale
The countdown is on for the historic clash between English Premier League side Everton and Kenyan SportPesa Premier League Champions Gor Mahia, with tickets going on sale from Wednesday.
The two sides will contest the SportPesa Trophy, with Gor Mahia making history as the first Kenyan side to play against Premier League opposition in the United Kingdom. Gor Mahia manager Dylan Kerr said: “I was really excited when we won the SportPesa Super Cup and qualified to play Everton. It’s a huge opportunity for the players to test their skills against European opposition and showcase what they can do.
“It’s not every day that you get the chance to face a Premier League team and we’re going to make it count.”
Kelvin Twissa, Chief Marketing Officer at SportPesa said: “SportPesa is passionate about football and taking every opportunity, and there’s no bigger opportunity for Gor Mahia than facing Everton.
“Playing in England will help the players improve and they will no doubt take their experience back to Kenya.”
