Hazard once again hints at an urge to join Real Madrid
Chelsea winger Eden Hazard still hopes he can one day fulfil his dream of playing for Real Madrid.
The Belgian's contract at Stamford Bridge ends in June 2020 and the Blues want to renew his deal, although Hazard said he would like to move to the Spanish giants.
"Real Madrid is the best club in the world," Hazard was quoted as saying by ESPN. "I don't want to lie, it is my dream since I was a kid.
"I don't want to talk about this every day. I don't have time, but we will talk about my future soon.
"In my head, sometimes I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future. I am 27 and I will turn 28 in January.
"It is also when you have a dream and you want to make it happen. It is like I have said a lot of times, if I leave I will be happy, I know if I stay I will be happy."
In July Hazard said he wanted to move away from west London but ended up staying. He is the Premier League's top scorer with seven goals.
Chelsea beat Southampton 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday and are level on 20 points with leaders Manchester City and Liverpool after eight games.
