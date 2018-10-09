Hazard once again hints at an urge to join Real Madrid

By Reuters: Tuesday, October 9th 2018 at 19:44 GMT +3 | Football
Real Madrid move is a dream' - Belgium international reveals 'hard decision' over new Chelsea deal

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard still hopes he can one day fulfil his dream of playing for Real Madrid.

The Belgian's contract at Stamford Bridge ends in June 2020 and the Blues want to renew his deal, although Hazard said he would like to move to the Spanish giants.

"Real Madrid is the best club in the world," Hazard was quoted as saying by ESPN. "I don't want to lie, it is my dream since I was a kid.

"I don't want to talk about this every day. I don't have time, but we will talk about my future soon.

"In my head, sometimes I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future. I am 27 and I will turn 28 in January.

"It is also when you have a dream and you want to make it happen. It is like I have said a lot of times, if I leave I will be happy, I know if I stay I will be happy."

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

In July Hazard said he wanted to move away from west London but ended up staying. He is the Premier League's top scorer with seven goals.

Chelsea beat Southampton 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday and are level on 20 points with leaders Manchester City and Liverpool after eight games.

Related Topics: Real Madrid Eden Hazard Stamford Bridge
LATEST STORIES
Hazard once again hints at Real Madrid move
Hazard once again hints at Real Madrid move
Football 2 hours ago
Former Premier League star saves team-mate’s life
Former Premier League star saves team-mate’s life
Football 2 hours ago
Struggling European club sack coach
Struggling European club sack coach
Football 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Wakhu delivers in pure style and when it matters most
Wakhu delivers in pure style and when it matters most
Golf 21 hours ago
Arsenal FC names Kenya’s Hamisi Mohamed winner of ‘Future Stars’ youth coaching programme
Arsenal FC names Kenya’s Hamisi Mohamed winner of ‘Future Stars’ youth coaching programme
Football 9 hours ago
Hazard once again hints at Real Madrid move
Hazard once again hints at Real Madrid move
Football 2 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES