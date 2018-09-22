Kane scores as Tottenham return to winning ways with 2-1 win over Brighton
* Harry Kane fired Tottenham into the lead from the penalty spot
* Brighton had a goal disallowed on 64 minutes
* Erik Lamela added the second on 76 minutes with clinical finish
* Anthony Knockaert scored a late consolation for Brighton
* Brighton travel to Manchester City next, Spurs at Huddersfield
Harry Kane became Tottenham's joint fifth highest scorer as he helped his side earn a 2-1 Premier League victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.
Kane moved level with Jermain Defoe on 143 goals for the London club as Tottenham put behind them defeats by Watford, Liverpool and Inter Milan to climb to fifth in the table.
Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 41 minutes after Glenn Murray handled in the box and the England striker fired the spot-kick into the corner of the net.
Brighton had a goal ruled out for offside and substitute Erik Lamela added Tottenham's second with a neat finish on 76 minutes. Anthony Knockaert's stoppage-time effort was a late consolation for the hosts.
