Cristiano Ronaldo's red card was due to "a person having a hallucination", says Marcello Lippi

Friday, September 21st 2018 at 15:13 GMT +3

Former Italy and Juventus boss Marcello Lippi [Courtesy]

Former Italy and Juventus boss Marcello Lippi put Cristiano Ronaldo's red card against Valencia down to "an absurd hallucination" from the match officials.

Referee Felix Brych sent Ronaldo off in the 29th minute of the clash at the Mestalla stadium after the Portuguese tangled with Jeison Murillo, seemingly pulling the defender's hair.

Ronaldo left the pitch in tears after the incident, although Juve went on to win the match 2-0.

Despite that, World Cup winner Lippi said the decision signalled the need for VAR to be introduced in the Champions League.

“The red for Ronaldo was because a person had a hallucination," he told Tuttosport.

"You can’t risk compromising a game and, above all, a competition with a moment like that, which could result in a two-match ban.

“Now UEFA should come out and say, ‘gentlemen, we were wrong.’ You can’t go back on it because Ronaldo has already been sent off and the game is over, but a ban would be absurd.

“Therefore, there shouldn’t be one and we immediately implement VAR in the Champions League.

“He did nothing wrong against Valencia. The world rightly considers Ronaldo a star, but first of all he’s a lad who is always respectful and very helpful. His tears at Mestalla confirmed that.”

Despite Lippi's protestations, it has looking likely that Ronaldo will only be banned for one Champions League game, thereby returning for next month's visit to former club Manchester United.