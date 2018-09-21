Polo: Watson leads Samurai that has McCorkell, Ngugi and Nzomo

164 Friday, September 21st 2018 at 07:54 GMT +3 | Friday, September 21st 2018 at 07:54 GMT +3 | Sports By Standard Reporter:

WIP's Kimoi Moi (right) and Afrika Aviation player during the 6 goals International Tournament at Nairobi Polo Club on Friday, Sept 14, 2018. [Photo: Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Defending champions Samurai have flown in South African hard hitter and handicap five player, Lance Watson, for the Kenya International 14-Goal Polo tournament that gets underway at Nairobi Polo Club (NPC) today.

Club captain, Raphael Nzomo, said his team are lucky to have secured the services of the high profile goal scorer who featured for his country at the World Cup in Malaysia last year.

“I feel honoured to play alongside Watson. He is a tough player. Contestants tremble at the thought of meeting the beef farmer from Underberg,” said Nzomo.

Watson, who has had professional stints in England, Argentina and West Africa is expected to anchor Samurai that has George McCorkell (handicap 3.5), Mbu Ngugi (2.5) and Nzomo (2.5) into defending the title they won in 2017 in a round robin encounter.

The team then edged out R.J Polo 7.5-6, Royal Salute 4.5-4 and Samsung 7.5-5 to victory.

“I’m bringing with me an explosive version of an attacking polo never seen before here,” said Watson, who is in Kenya for the first time.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Samurai will start the contest against Space and Style who have beefed up their side with former South African national team striker Buster MacKenzie (4) and Jamie Murray (5), who is the best-rated player in Kenya at the moment.

MacKenzie has always sent shock waves whenever he saddles while Murray has had impressive polo engagements in England, Thailand, Australia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Barbados.

“I predict that our opening match against Space and Style will be tough because MacKenzie and Murray are seasoned players.

“Our side has prepared well. We have another team apart from the one that competed in the Six-Goal Championships last weekend.

“We have to win the first game to have a chance in the tournament,” said Nzomo, who is also the NPC vice chairman.

White Cap, who are equally up to the task, have the bragging rights after flying in Mackenzie’s son, Chris, who is the highest rated player in the competition at handicap seven.