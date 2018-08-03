SWAP DEAL: Anthony Martial offered in exchange for Bayern Munich star
Manchester United are targeting Jerome Boateng to sure up their defence with Anthony Martial offered as part of a swap deal.
Jose Mourinho is a fan of the Germany international and is desperate to upgrade at the back.
Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have all struggled to prove themselves at Old Trafford with regular mistakes pushing Mourinho to look for another centre-back.
Boateng's experience is attractive to United, but Bild claim Bayern are not keen on Martial.
That's because of their well-stocked collection of wingers, including Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry - with Alphonso Davies arriving in January.
Manchester United complete signing of versatile defender Lukasz Bejger after beating rivals City to his signature
Manchester United have completed the signing of 6ft 2in Polish teenager Lukasz Bejger from Lech Poznan.
The versatile defender had been interesting Manchester City until their rivals beat them to his signature following a trial at Old Trafford.
Bejger, 16, was not included in United's academy intake last month as they awaited international clearance on the defender.
United initially agreed the deal for Bejger in January after his trial in August last year.
