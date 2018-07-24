Kenya eye third Victoria Cup win over Uganda: Each country will field 10 players in the event

77 Tuesday, July 24th 2018 at 00:10 GMT +3 | Tuesday, July 24th 2018 at 00:10 GMT +3 | Golf By Maarufu Mohamed:

JOHN KARICHU; Limuru golfer John Karichu makes a drive.[Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

Vet Lab to play host to third annual tournament from tomorrow.

Just before the dust settles after the week-long KCB Karen Masters, Kenyan golfers again face an uphill task when they meet Uganda in the 2018 Victoria Cup golf tournament that begins tomorrow at Vet Lab.

Kenyans will be chasing a third successive victory against their neighbours in the rotational edition of the tournament that is jointly organised by the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Uganda Golf Union (UGU).

The inaugural event took place at Muthaiga Golf Club in 2016 before moving to Uganda’s Entebbe Golf Club in 2017. In both, Kenya emerged victorious.

Kenyans beat Uganda by a single point in the first edition and two points in the second edition.

Each country will field 10 players each in the event that will be played on the Ryder Cup format that features a combination of foursomes, four ball, better ball and singles.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

KGU chairman Lucas Marang’a last week unveiled the 10-man team to represent Kenya in the four-day event. The team has been training at the Muthaiga course since last week.

Marang'a expressed confidence in the team and assured Kenyans that they will successfully defend the Victoria Cup for the third year on the trot.

“Our team has some of the best players, who are drawn from various clubs. Therefore, we should not have a reason for not winning the cup," said Marang’a.

After playing second fiddle for far too long, the Ugandans will no doubt bring their A game at Vet Lab and Team Kenya should be wary of their wounded neighbours as they seek their first victory in three attempts.

Team Uganda head coach Amos Kamya has kept secret the names of his team, but said this year's contest will not be a walk in the park.

“My boys are good and we are confident of taking home the trophy this time,” said Kamya.

The practice round starts tomorrow, with the tournament officially teeing off on Thursday and end on Saturday.

This will be part of preparations for the Kenyan golfers ahead of the inaugural Africa Region Four (formerly East Africa Challenge Cup) Championships meet that will be played at Nyali Golf and Country Club from August 3-5.