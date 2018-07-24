Schools: Kwanthanze, Cheptil face off in grudge match

Kwathanze High School's Betty Sifuna spike in their match against Vyulya Girls during the Machakos County Term IIB Volleyball finals at Matuu Memorials on Saturday June 3, 2017. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

A showdown is looming today when champions Kwanthanze and rivals Cheptil clash in the girls' volleyball opening Group B match as this year’s secondary schools national Term Two games begin at Hill School, Eldoret.

Kwanthanze will be out to exert dominance over Cheptil, who they beat 3-0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-15) in last year’s final.

Cheptil, on the other hand, will be on a mission to down Kwanthanze and return the favour.

Cheptil captain Benedine Jepng’etich said they will be looking for a perfect start and victory against Kwanthanze will boost their confidence and inspire in the championships.

“We expect a tough match because we are playing champions and I believe they are not ready to go down easily. However, we are determined to have a perfect start and we will give our best to make it happen,” Jepng’etich said.

Her Kwanthanze equal Gladys Ekaru remained optimistic saying they will play their hearts out.

“Most of my teammates are new to this level of competition but I believe we are equal to the task. We believe in teamwork and we will put our strengths together,” Ekaru said.

In another Group B encounter, Nyakach will take on Tetu in hunt for a last four slot. In Group A, Bishop Sulumeti will meet North Eastern’s Makaror while Nairobi’s Soweto Academy will tackle St John’s Kaloleni from Coast.

In the boys' contest, former champions Malava will play Mogonga PAG. [Elizabeth Mburugu]