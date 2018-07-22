Mashemeji derby: Players observe a minute of silence in memory of Mama Oliech as Gor Mahia beat AFC Leopards

Sunday, July 22nd 2018 at 18:22 GMT +3 | Sports By Rodgers Eshitemi:

Raila Odinga accompanied by Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja during Mashemeji Derby at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia on Sunday defeated AFC Leopards 2-1 in the 85th Mashemeji Derby hosted at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo delivered Gor Mahia's match winner over AFC Leopards on Sudya as the first leg of the Mashemeji derby lived up to the billing.

Odhiambo volleyed home Francis Kahata's delivery from the left flank in the 57th minute to secure a 2-1 victory for the record Kenyan champions at a half-packed Kasarani Stadium.

The win saw Gor Mahia move twelve points clear at the top of the SportPesa Premier League table with three games in hand.

Save for a minor hooliganism incident from a section of angry Gor fans in the 77th, the impressive turn out, the dizzying speed and the dazzling quality on the pitch made the derby eye-catching.

Prior to kick off, the players observed a minute of silence in memory of the departed Mary Ouma, the mother to former Harambee Stars captain Dennis Oliech.

"It is a massive win and a massive three points. It was a tough game and the quality was fantastic. But by winning it, we have shut all the people's mouths. Yes, they will say AFC Leopards didn't come to the party, but I don't understand why clubs in Kenya raise up their game when they play Gor Mahia," said a delight Gor Mahia match. Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards during their Mashemeji Derby at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday 22/07/18[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

His AFC Leopards counterpart Radolfo Zapata was gracious in the defeat.

"It was a tough game and I am proud of my players, they tried. I can't talk about my future right now. The team is on the right track," said Zapata.

Rival fans were caught up in an excitement throughout the match thanks to the conducive atmosphere, chiding at each other as they performed the famous Mexican wave after their teams scored.

And as the two teams engaged in a grueling battle on the pitch, chants, dances and noises kept the derby alive and true to the expectations of many the fans were given value for their money as all of them enjoyed the game.

Gor were the first to have a real chance in the 18th minute when Harun Shakava's glancing header went over the bar after a cautious starting approach from both teams.

But in the 21st minute, Jacques Tuyisenge broke the deadlock when he capitalized on Salim Abdalla's defensive error to beat the onrushing goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade.

Abdalla made the error, misjudging the weight of a back pass to his goalkeeper. Tuyisenge, who was lurking on the edge of the penalty area, sniffed the opportunity, composed himself and buried the ball into the net to the delight of K'Ogalo fans.

Two minutes later, Marvin Nabwire had chance to draw level but the youngster's overhead kick didn't trouble Gor goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch before Humphrey Mieno shot feebly straight at the keeper on the opposite end.

Ephrem Guikan could have doubled the lead on the half hour mark but indecision cost him before Abdalla made a brilliant tackle to deny the Ivorian another scoring opportunity. AFC Leopards fans against Gor Mahia during their Mashemeji Derby at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday 22/07/18[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Then a half chance fell to AFC Leopards overlapping defender Isaac Oduro after the Ghanaian beat Gor's offside trap, but good recovery from Innocent Wafula stopped Oduro from pulling the trigger.

Wafula responded by drifting in from the right flank, making a fine delivery but the ball agonizingly drifted across face of goal.

Leopards were awarded a free kick at a promising position on the stroke of halftime, but Oluoch pulled off a fine save to deny Oduro.

And after a series of raids, AFC were rewarded right on the stroke of halftime when Whvonne Isuza volleyed home Dennis Sikhayi's pinpointed cross, leaving Oluoch rooted. AFC Leopards players after they lose 2-1 to Gor Mahia during their Mashemeji Derby at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday 22/07/18[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Guikan shrugged off a challenge from his marker, turned left but his effort sailed over the bar two minutes after restart.

Then another moment of reckoning came for AFC. Isuza delivered a world class pass, sending Ezekiel Odera through goal, but Oluoch was equal to the task producing a magnificent save to stop Odera.

Just after Leopards' miss, Gor earned a corner kick with Francis Kahata pouncing on a loose ball in the 54th minute to set up George Odhiambo on the blindside. The experienced winger made no mistake with the volley. AFC Leopards new Coach Rodlfo Zapata chat with Gor Mahia Coach Dylan Kerr during Sportpesa Super cup at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Monday 04/06/18 a head of AFC Leopards quarter final match against Tanzania Singida United tomorrow[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

In the 71st minute, Kahata forced a decent save from Leopards custodian before a section of Gor fans started throwing bottles on the pitch protesting at the match officials' delay to ratify the replacement of the injured Tuyisenge.

Isaac Oduro, Salim Abdalla (Cpt), Michael Kibwage, Tsuma Said, Edward Seda (Eugene Mukangula), Marvin Nabwire (Alex Orotomal) Jaffari Odeny (Vincent Oburu), Whyvonne Isuza, Ezekiel Odera

Unused Subs: Jairus Adira, Yusuf Mainge, Victor Majid, Victor Mavisi

Gor Mahia: Boniface Oluoch (GK), Joachim Oluoch, Godfrey Walusimbi, Joash Onyango, Harun Shakava, Humphrey Mieno, Innocent Wafula, Francis Kahata (Cercidy Okeyo), Jacques Tuyisenge (Francis Mustafa), George Odhiambo, Ephrem Guikan (Samuel Onyango)

Unused Subs: Shaban Odhoji, Wesley Onguso, Charles Momanyi, Bernard Ondiek