Aston Villa want Thierry Henry as manager

By Mirror: Saturday, July 21st 2018 at 11:14 GMT +3 | Gossip & Rumours
That management chance Henry left Sky Sports for could come sooner than expected [Photo: Courtesy]

Thierry Henry has emerged as a shock potential replacement for manager Steve Bruce after Aston Villa were saved from administration.

Egyptian multi-billionaire Nassef Sawiris bought a ­controlling stake in the troubled Championship club on Friday, from Chinese chairman Dr Tony Xia.

London-based Sawiris, the richest Egyptian in the world with a net wealth of £5billion, is now pondering a change in the Villa Park hot-seat.

Henry is the assistant Belgium boss [Photo: Courtesy]

It opens the door for Arsenal legend Henry, who quit his £2million-per-yearSky pundit role at the start of this week, citing his wish to “fulfil my long-term ambition to become a football manager”.

Henry, 40, is the Gunners’ all-time leading goalscorer.

He has been working as an assistant to Roberto Martinez with the Belgium national team, helping them finish third at this summer's World Cup.

Bruce and his staff have been in the dark on their futures as the investment was handled by the money-men. They are preparing the team for Saturday’s friendly away to League One side Burton.

Xia has opted to sell around 55 per cent of the club to Sawiris and Fortress Investment Group co-founder Wes Edens.

Bruce is preparing Villa for Saturday's friendly but may not be in charge when the season starts [Photo: Courtesy]

They are set to call the shots about who manages the Villans in the coming campaign, which kicks off in a fortnight, ahead of a likely full buy-out.

Bruce has been in charge since October 2016. Last season, despite cut-backs, Villa finished fourth and reached the play-off final, where they lost 1-0 to Fulham.

