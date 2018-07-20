CAF Confederations Cup quarter-finals hopes: Gor's Guikan responds to critics in fine style

207 Friday, July 20th 2018 at 14:16 GMT +3 | Friday, July 20th 2018 at 14:16 GMT +3 | Football By Rodgers Eshitemi:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr wanted Ephrem Guikan to prove that he deserves to put on the green jersey and the Ivorian responded when it mattered most, bagging a brace to help them keep their CAF Confederations Cup quarter-finals hopes alive.

Guikan, who has been a subject of criticism following his lethargic performance in their 2-0 Cecafa Kagame Cup third place victory over Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi, answered his critics in fine style scoring in either half of Gor's emphatic 4-0 win against Yanga at Kasarani Stadium.

Just like Gor, who desperately needed to a win and redeem themselves after a week full of negative publicity, Guikan got that on Wednesday night as they made light work of a disjointed Tanzanian giants.

The emphatic win, Gor's first victory in the group stages following draws against Rayon Sports (1-1) and leaders USM Alger (0-0) put the record Kenyan champions in a pole position to qualify for the knock out stages of the second tier continental competition.

K'Ogalo are still second in Group D with five points, three points behind leaders USM who beat Rayon 2-1 the same night in Kigali. That means, Dylan Kerr's men who travel to Dar es Salaam on July 29 for the return leg against Yanga, are just two games away from achieving their historic quarter-finals target.

Though Humphrey Mieno stole the show with his two brilliant assists, it is the Ivorian who proved that he is ready to fill the void left by Meddie Kagere.

Guikan pounced on Mieno's delightful delivery to double the lead on the stroke of halftime after Jacques Tuyisenge's opener before Mwinyi Hajji worsened the Tanzanians' woes with a 65th minute own goal.

Guikan finished off in style with a wonder strike deep into the game to seal a morale-boosting win for the SportPesa Premier League leaders ahead of Sunday's Mashemeji derby against AFC Leopards.