Crested Cranes hit Starlets in Cecafa tie

207 Friday, July 20th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Friday, July 20th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football By Rebecca Jebet:

Uganda’s Crested Cranes shocked Harambee Starlets with a 1-0 win in the opening fixture of Cecafa Women Championship at Stade de Kigali yesterday.

Lilian Mutuuzo scored Uganda’s lone goal in the seventh minute thanks to Kenya’s defensive lapse after a corner kick.

Uganda captain Tracy Jones took the corner kick and Kenyan custodian Poline Atieno punched the ball into play.

The ball was picked up by Mutuuzo who made no mistake as she punished the Kenyans from six yards.

This was the first goal Uganda has scored against Kenya after three meetings.

Starlets almost replied immediately, but Mwanahalima Adam’s shot was well collected by Uganda custodian Ruth Aturo.

A minute later, Neddy Atieno who captained Starlets in this match made a brilliant run in the right wing before crossing, but no one was on hand to tap the ball into the net.

Kenyans miss chances

Adam could have equalised in the 17th minute after a brilliant run which saw her beat Aturo but she hit the upright.

Kenya continued with the attacks this time with Teresa Engesha who unleashed a powerful long range shot from outside the area which went wide.

Cythia Shilwatso also tried from long range two minutes later but to no avail.

Adam was then set up by Engesha but her shot went wide again.

On the half hour mark, Kenya conceeded a free kick 20 yards from goal and Norah Alupo stepped forward to take it but her shot hit the crossbar.

With five minutes remaining before the breather, Engesha missed another chance to draw Starlets level.

On resumption, Kenya seemed a better side as they showed more urgency in attack, but they failed to crack the Ugandan defence with custodian Aturo denying them with brilliant saves.

Kenya will now face Tanzania tomorrow their second match of the championship.