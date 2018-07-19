Roma chief confirms Allison transfer to Liverpool

By Robert Nyanja: Thursday, July 19th 2018 at 15:21 GMT +3 | Sports
Allison on the verge of signing for Liverpool [Photo: Courtesy]

Allison Becker will soon be a Liverpool player, according to Roma’s Sporting Director, Monchi.

Allison has been on Liverpool’s radar in recent months and is on the verge of completing a £67million transfer from Roma to become the most expensive goalkeeper in history.

Monchi confirms Allison move to Liverpool is close [Photo: Courtesy]

The Mirror claim that the 25-year-old landed in Liverpool on Thursday to undergo a medical and eventually sign a contract with the Reds.

Allison has also been a target for Chelsea as the Blues are in search for Thibaut Courtois’ replacement if he moves to Real Madrid but, they will now have to ensure they retain the services of the Belgium shot stopper for next season.

Allison currently undergoing medical at Liverpool [Photo: Courtesy]

‘Alisson to Liverpool deal will be official soon. We haven’t finalized anything yet. But it is true that the negotiations are advanced and he’s over in Liverpool now,’ said Monchi as seen in The Mirror.

‘When a very substantial offer comes in, you have to consider it. We weighed up the pros and cons and decided to speak to Liverpool.’ He added.

