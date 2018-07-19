Shaw makes bold statement in bid to prove himself to Man United boss Mourinho

Shaw has vowed to be one of the first names on Mourinho's teamsheet [Photo: Courtesy]

Luke Shaw wants to be the first name on Jose Mourinho's teamsheet as he bids for a remarkable turnaround in fortunes at Manchester United.

The left-back has often come in for criticism from his manager for what Mourinho perceived as a lack of fitness and tactical awareness. Mourinho has regularly criticised the left-back [Photo: Courtesy]

He played just 11 times in the Premier League in each of Mourinho's two seasons at Old Trafford, but as the Portuguese enters his third, Shaw is determined to prove both his fitness and his worth to his manager. The 23-year-old cut short his summer break to train with United's strength and conditioning coaches in Dubai prior to the squad coming back for pre-season training, and speaking at their training camp at UCLA prior to their first friendly of the summer against Club America, Shaw was in defiant mood.

"There are opportunities for all the players, not just me," he told a press conference. Shaw has been fighting fit in pre-season [Photo: Courtesy]

"I look at it like that. The next five games are about fitness.

"I want to prove to the manager that I can be in his team. When everyone comes back, I still want to be the first name on the team-sheet. It's time for me to show him I can be in the team."

Shaw faces a battle with Ashley Young for United's first-choice left-back slot, while summer signing Diogo Dalot is also capable of playing there although is more comfortable on the right. Shaw and Chris Smalling meet actor Gary Oldman in LA [Photo: Courtesy]

And while Shaw is continuing to look forward, he does admit that his time at United has been a disappointment, partly due to the broken leg he suffered in a Champions League match at PSV Eindhoven in September 2015.

"It has been disappointing," he continued. "I look back over the last few years and I've not had a massive run in the team. The full-back broke his leg in September 2015 [Photo: Courtesy]

"The year I broke my leg I felt strong - it was unfortunate. I know what I can do and that's why I am still here.

"I don't think I would still be involved if the manager didn't believe in me."