Nigerian league postponed indefinitely
The resumption of Nigeria’s domestic league has been postponed indefinitely amid a leadership crisis currently rocking the country’s football.
Chris Giwa, founder of a rival faction in the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), armed with a court ruling from 2014, is now claiming to control the governing body.
His assertion comes despite serving a ban imposed by football’s world governing body Fifa, who recognise Amaju Pinnick as NFF president.
Domestic football was due to resume on July 18 after taking a break while the World Cup took place.
However the League Management Company (LMC) has postponed the resumption of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) indefinitely.
“The decision is based on the current adverse circumstances in the administration of football in the country as a result of which sponsors, partners and service providers have expressed strong concerns and are reviewing their involvement in the league,” the LMC said in a statement.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
The current saga, which has led to Fifa president Gianni Infantino warning Nigeria to respect the Fifa recognised board or face suspension, is a story four years in the making.
Giwa has insisted he was elected NFF president.
LATEST STORIES
Wiyeta out to reclaim Under-16 football title
Ahly cruise to CAF victory
Nigerian league postponed indefinitely
Anderson leads locals at Masters
Spieth eyes British Open title
Liverpool star could miss entire season - Klopp
- Rooney furious at Everton’s attempt to force him out of Goodison ParkGossip & Rumours 1 month ago
- Ahly cruise to CAF victoryFootball 2 hours ago
- Manangoi and Cheruiyot plan fast race in MonacoAthletics 2 hours ago
- Celtics still hoping to re-sign guard SmartBasketball 1 day ago
- Anthony Joshua in heated confrontation with Miller during Povetkin face-off eventBoxing 17 hours ago
- PICTURES: Macron joins French stars in song and dance as emotional Kolinda consoles Croatian players World Cup 2018 2 days ago
- Paul Pogba set for shock Juventus moveFootball 8 hours ago