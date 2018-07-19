Nigerian league postponed indefinitely

207 Thursday, July 19th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Thursday, July 19th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football By BBC:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The resumption of Nigeria’s domestic league has been postponed indefinitely amid a leadership crisis currently rocking the country’s football.

Chris Giwa, founder of a rival faction in the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), armed with a court ruling from 2014, is now claiming to control the governing body.

His assertion comes despite serving a ban imposed by football’s world governing body Fifa, who recognise Amaju Pinnick as NFF president.

Domestic football was due to resume on July 18 after taking a break while the World Cup took place.

However the League Management Company (LMC) has postponed the resumption of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) indefinitely.

“The decision is based on the current adverse circumstances in the administration of football in the country as a result of which sponsors, partners and service providers have expressed strong concerns and are reviewing their involvement in the league,” the LMC said in a statement.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

The current saga, which has led to Fifa president Gianni Infantino warning Nigeria to respect the Fifa recognised board or face suspension, is a story four years in the making.

Giwa has insisted he was elected NFF president.