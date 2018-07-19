Mantubila beat Bandari Youth in Mombasa

By Ernest Ndunda: Thursday, July 19th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

League leaders Bandari Youth were beaten in one of the FKF Mombasa Premier League matches. Mantubila beat Bandari Youth a 2-1.

In other matches, Soweto beat Boca Juniors 1-0, Berlin lost 1-2 to Umba Sports while Westham humbled Annex 3-0. Haki Africa drew 1-1 with Ambassadors, Omax crossed over Crossroads 2-1 while Magongo Rangers and Good Hope battled for a scoreless draw. In the on-going Taifa Ngano tournament.

Related Topics: Bandari Youth FKF Mombasa Premier League Mantubila
LATEST STORIES
Wiyeta out to reclaim Under-16 football title
Wiyeta out to reclaim Under-16 football title
Football 2 hours ago
Ahly cruise to CAF victory
Ahly cruise to CAF victory
Football 2 hours ago
Nigerian league postponed indefinitely
Nigerian league postponed indefinitely
Football 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Anderson leads locals at Masters
Anderson leads locals at Masters
Golf 1 day ago
Spieth eyes British Open title
Spieth eyes British Open title
Golf 1 day ago
Liverpool star could miss entire season - Klopp
Liverpool star could miss entire season - Klopp
Football 5 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES