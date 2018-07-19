Mantubila beat Bandari Youth in Mombasa

By Ernest Ndunda:

League leaders Bandari Youth were beaten in one of the FKF Mombasa Premier League matches. Mantubila beat Bandari Youth a 2-1.

In other matches, Soweto beat Boca Juniors 1-0, Berlin lost 1-2 to Umba Sports while Westham humbled Annex 3-0. Haki Africa drew 1-1 with Ambassadors, Omax crossed over Crossroads 2-1 while Magongo Rangers and Good Hope battled for a scoreless draw. In the on-going Taifa Ngano tournament.