Mantubila beat Bandari Youth in Mombasa
By Ernest Ndunda:
207Thursday, July 19th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football
League leaders Bandari Youth were beaten in one of the FKF Mombasa Premier League matches. Mantubila beat Bandari Youth a 2-1.
In other matches, Soweto beat Boca Juniors 1-0, Berlin lost 1-2 to Umba Sports while Westham humbled Annex 3-0. Haki Africa drew 1-1 with Ambassadors, Omax crossed over Crossroads 2-1 while Magongo Rangers and Good Hope battled for a scoreless draw. In the on-going Taifa Ngano tournament.
