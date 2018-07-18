Kaya Tiwi School ready for nationals in Eldoret

Sports By Ernest Ndunda:

Margeret Aluino (right) of Kaya Tiwi Secondary School wins the ball against Odha Maalim (left) of Moi Girls High School from Mandera in one of the girls netball matches as the Kenya Secondary Schools Term One A games at the Shanzu Teachers Training College, June 06, 2017. [PHOTO: GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD]

Former national secondary schools netball champions Kaya Tiwi School of Kwale County are keen to bounce back to the top when national championships begin in Eldoret on Monday.

“We are confident. We have not lost a single match right from the zonal, county and Coast region games,” said the team captain Everlyn Achieng.

“We won the title for the first time in 2016 and narrowly lost it to Obambo last year. But we are ready to make some amends and reclaim the trophy,” said Achieng.

“We have a better team than last year and our focus is to win the title with an unbeaten record,” she said.

In 2016, Kaya Tiwi beat Obambo 26-24 in a tough final to win on their debut at the national games before they lost the title in last year’s final 31-26 to Obambo at Shanzu Teachers' Training College in Mombasa.

But a new netball winner is expected this year after Obambo was banned during Nyanza region games for fielding illegible players.

“With Obambo, who have been a big threat to us out, we are optimistic of winning the title although we won’t underrate any team,” said Achieng.

Team coach Philip Onyango said he has a strong team compared to that of last year. “I have good girls who are up to the task,” added Onyango.

Despite captain Achieng, Onyango has Mercy Fredrick, Brenda Fasie, Wilkester Oketch, Mary Naya and Rose Adhiambo to do the duty.

School Principal Robert Aran said the girls are well prepared. “Our intention is recapture the title we lost to Obambo last year and qualify for the East Africa games,” he said