Harambee Starlets aim for first Cecafa trophy

345 Wednesday, July 18th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Wednesday, July 18th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football By Rebecca Jebet:

Harambee Starlets' Sheryll Angachi celebrate her goal in a match against Equaitorial Guinea during AWCON qualifier at Kenyatta stadium Machakos County on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. [Standard/Jonah Onyango]

National women football team, Harambee Starlets’ coach David Ouma says he is happy with his charges’ preparations ahead of the 2018 Cecafa Championships that begin tomorrow in Kigali, Rwanda.

The team departed yesterday to Rwanda where they will open their campaign against rivals, Crested Cranes of Uganda, tomorrow from 2pm.

Ouma will be guiding the national side to the second consecutive regional tournament hoping to capture their maiden title.

They finished second behind Kilimanjaro Queens of Tanzania in the 2016 edition held in Uganda.

This will be a great opportunity for Starlets to shine following their second-round exit during the African Women Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The national side was eliminated by Equatorial Guinea through a 3-2 aggregate.

“We have had sufficient preparations. The players are psyched up and I am confident we will post positive results,” said Ouma.

The tactician, had some concerns over Vihiga Queens forward Cythia Shilwatso and Spedag midfielder Caroline Anyango, who suffered knocks during training.

The duo is racing against time to be fit before the opening fixture against Uganda but Ouma remains confident of their timely recovery.

The tactician has, however, included the duo in his travelling squad. Youngster Martha Amunyolete, who features for Trans Nzoia Falcons, has been given her maiden call up to the senior team following a brilliant performance in the U-20 team that was eliminated during the U-20 World Cup qualifiers.

Thika Queens goalkeeper Monica Karambu and Oserian Ladies defender Anita Adongo have made to the travelling squad.

Eldoret Falcons midfielder Ruth Ingosti earned her maiden call up to the national team following a brilliant season at the Eldoret-based side.

“Carolyne Anyango and Cynthia Shilwatso got knocks in training but we are hopeful that they will recover in good time and feature in the first match against Uganda,” added Ouma.

This year’s edition will be played in a round-robin format unlike the last edition where nations were pooled into two groups.

The five-nation tournament has attracted hosts Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Kenya.

This will be the second time the national side is taking part in the regional championship under Ouma, who guided them to their historical 2016 AWCON finals in Cameroon but crashed out