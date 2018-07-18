Kabras Sugar gear up for Prinsloo Sevens

By Ben Ahenda:

Gramwel Bunyasi (left) of Top Fry Nakuru RFC battles for the ball with Ian Minjire of Impala RFC during the Prinsloo sevens at Nakuru Athletics Club on September 23,2016. [Photo:Standard/Joseph Kipsang]

Defending champions Kabras Sugar RFC are top seeds in the Prinsloo Sevens, which kicks-off the National Sevens Circuit series at Nakuru Athletic Club this weekend.

Kabras are in Pool A alongside Strathmore Leos, Mwamba and Mean Machine in the opening round of the 24-team format.

The circuit has a second-tier competition meant for teams eyeing promotion to Division One contest that is set for Eldoret next weekend.

Homeboyz, the 2016 circuit champions, are in Pool B alongside Kenya Harlequins, Blak Blad and Silverstone Kisumu in the two-day tournament, which has seen national secondary schools sevens championships serve as curtain raiser to the Prinsloo Sevens.

“Preparations are underway and most teams are now shopping for good players who can book slots in the national sevens team to the 2018/2029 World Sevens series that kicks off in December," said Mwangi Mucemi, one of the tournament directors.

The tournament has attracted Sh3.5 million sponsorships with Stanbic (Sh1m), Menengai Oil Refineries Limited (Sh2million) and Soko Ugali (Sh350,000) among others.

Resolution Impala Saracens are in Pool C and will take on Menengai Oilers who earned promotion to the Kenya Cup league next season alongside Western Bulls and Regional Logistics Mombasa RFC.

Prinsloo defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank are in Pool D with hosts Nakuru RFC, Nondescripts and Nzoia Sugar Webuye.

Teams accumulate points in the circuit based on performance in the six tournaments lined up for six towns across the country.

In Division Two Championships, Catholic Monks are top seeds and are in Pool A with Citam Kisumu and newcomers Bomet.

Makueni RFC are in Pool B with Embu, Nakuru KITI and Administration Police while Pool C has Daystar Falcoms, Egerton Wasps, Technical University of Kenya (TUK) and Molo RFC.

Kisii RFC are in Pool D alongside Kiambu, KCAA Stormers and Bungoma. Pool E has Mount Kenya University, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST), United States International Uniuversity (USIU) and Mbale RFC with Pool F having KCA University, Comras, Eldoret and Ngong RFC.