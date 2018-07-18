Gor Mahia seek first Confederations Cup Group stages win

345 Wednesday, July 18th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Wednesday, July 18th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football By Rodgers Eshitemi:

Captain Gor Mahia and defender Harun Shakava has three training sessions with all the local based players initially called up, expressing satisfaction with the team’s preparations. He will take charge leading Harambee stars assignment when Kenya faces Swaziland in an International friendly match. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Troubled Gor Mahia will be seeking their first CAF Confederations Cup Group D win when they collide with Tanzanian giants Yanga at Kasarani Stadium, tonight at 7pm.

There is a lot at stake as the two regional giants clash in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter.

Though both teams are positioned differently, they have not yet tasted victory in the competition and are also coming off quite different results.

While Gor are tied on points (two) with Rayon Sports, after holding leaders USM Alger of Algeria (0-0) and the Rwandan side (1-1), Yanga are rooted at the bottom of the table with one point after a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of USM and a goalless draw with Rayon.

Save for the bragging rights and the crucial three points, this will be a perfect chance for K’Ogalo to redeem themselves after dominating the headlines for all the wrong reasons in the past few days.

After failing to end the 33-year Cecafa Kagame Cup title drought in Dar es Saalam last week, Gor Mahia returned home amid controversy with the team’s off the pitch antics earning them a two-year ban from Cecafa and forfeiting Sh1 million entitled to third place play-off winners after the players refused to pick up their bronze medals during the closing ceremony in protest over unpaid bonuses.

This was just after the team had declined a hotel reserved for them before refusing to use the dressing room allocated to them during the semi-final match against eventual winners Azam.

But now, Gor will also have to contend with injuries to combative midfielder Ernest Wendo, Boniface Omondi and suspension of centre half Joash Onyango. Just like Gor, Yanga will miss the services of key defenders Kevin Yondani and Hassan Kessy Ramadhan together with new signings Mrisho Ngassa, Deus Kaseke and Heritier Makambo due to various reasons.

And in a bid to solve the impasse between the executive and the players that has slowly been affecting the team’s performance, the management was forced to convene a crisis meeting with the playing unit and the technical bench on Monday.

However, despite the off the pitch issues, Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has set a target of guiding the team to the quarter-finals stage of the continental competition.

“The mood in the team is good. We are strong and a confident side. Yes, we didn’t get an opportunity to see Yanga play in Kagame Cup, but we are going into this game with one thing in mind; win at home and away, which I confidently believe we can,” said Kerr.

“In football, you must be mentally ready to face challenges and our challenge right now is to reach Confederations Cup quarter-finals. That’s our goal and that’s exactly where the money is. We have come so far in one year that I have been in charge.”