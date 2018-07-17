Daley Blind leaves Man United for old club Ajax
Manchester United has officially confirmed that Daley Blind has left the club for his former club Ajax.
The versatile Netherlands international has signed a four-year deal with Ajax for fee rising to £18.1M after a spell of four years at Old Trafford.
The 28-year-old left-back made 141 appearances, scoring six goals for the Red Devils. He won four trophies including the Europa League – a trophy he admits he will always remember as United won against Ajax.
‘There is a special story behind all three trophies I’ve won with Manchester United but, of course, the Europa League final against Ajax is something special which I will never forget,’ said Daley Blind as seen on Man United official website.
‘Because it was against Ajax, the final was more involving and emotional for me. I talked to a lot of their guys after the game, swapped one of my shirts with Davy Klaassen and I keep his shirt hung up at home with my own and my medal.
‘They remind me of a special night. Not many players manage to win a European trophy in their career, so to have done it makes me very happy,’
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
LATEST STORIES
Zidane eyes reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus
Belgium boss Martinez urges Chelsea star to quit for Real Madrid
Daley Blind leaves Man United for old club Ajax
Kylian Mbappe donates his World Cup earnings to charity
Career change: Thierry Henry makes shock announcement
World Cup final pitch invader jailed
- Pogba reveals why he held World Cup trophy with shin pad during celebrationsWorld Cup 2018 21 hours ago
- Golf-action moves to Karen course as KCB tourney kicks off-sports-golfGolf 16 hours ago
- Ronaldo targets Champions League glory at new club JuventusFootball 18 hours ago
- Two France fans die in Moscow during violent World Cup celebrationWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago
- PHOTOS: Man United first pre-season training session in Los AngelesFootball 6 hours ago
- Riots, looting spree and accidents taint French World Cup partyWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Focus shifts to KCB Karen Masters tourneyGolf 16 hours ago