Daley Blind leaves Man United for old club Ajax

Tuesday, July 17th 2018 at 13:51 GMT +3 | Football By Robert Nyanja:

Blind has left Man United for Ajax [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United has officially confirmed that Daley Blind has left the club for his former club Ajax.

The versatile Netherlands international has signed a four-year deal with Ajax for fee rising to £18.1M after a spell of four years at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old left-back made 141 appearances, scoring six goals for the Red Devils. He won four trophies including the Europa League – a trophy he admits he will always remember as United won against Ajax. Blind has signed a four-year deal with Ajax [Photo: Courtesy]

‘There is a special story behind all three trophies I’ve won with Manchester United but, of course, the Europa League final against Ajax is something special which I will never forget,’ said Daley Blind as seen on Man United official website.

‘Because it was against Ajax, the final was more involving and emotional for me. I talked to a lot of their guys after the game, swapped one of my shirts with Davy Klaassen and I keep his shirt hung up at home with my own and my medal. Blind says he'll never forget winning the Europa League trophy with Man United [Photo: Courtesy]

‘They remind me of a special night. Not many players manage to win a European trophy in their career, so to have done it makes me very happy,’

