Paul Pogba reveals why he held World Cup trophy with his shin pad during celebrations

By Odero Charles: Monday, July 16th 2018 at 19:50 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Paul Pogba reveals a tribute to his late father on his shin-pads

France hero Paul Pogba paid tribute to his father by holding the World Cup trophy with shin pad having the image of his late father.

The shin pad carried a message, in French, translated:  "Oh Lord, do not chastise me for what they say. Forgive me for what they do not know and make me better than what they think of me."

He later shared a picture of himself with the shin pad on Twitter and wrote, “Mom and dad, it’s for you!”

Pogba's father Fassou Antoine, who left his native Guinea to move to France - the country his son Paul chose to represent at international level, died a year ago aged 79 following an illness.

Goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe, as well as a controversial VAR-awarded penalty, helped France beat Croatia 4-2 in an incredible World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday to lift the trophy for the second time in their history.

