Here are the players making our team of the tournament

French players Antoinne Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe celebrate the World Cup final win over Croatia. [Photo/Courtesy]

The month-long 2018 World Cup in Russia came to a close yesterday in Luzhniki Stadium, where France were crowned the winners of the 21st edition of the global tourney.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and penalty kick from Antoinne Griezmann denied valiant Croats, after striker Mario Mandzukic had headed into their own net.

Game Yetu now takes a look at the top players that would make the team of the tournament in 2018 World Cup tournament.

Tactical format: 3-5-2-This is the tactical format that was used by Belgium aside from 3-4-3, and it has been selected by Game Yetu as a conduit of explaining players selected in team of the tournament.

Goal keeper-Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) Thibaut Courtois. [Photo/Courtesy]

Belgium goal keeper Thibaut Courtois kept clean sheets on three occasions. These were a match against Panama as well as two others against England. Chelsea keeper pulled a string of saves to keep Belgium in the match against Brazil, sending the Red Devils to the historic semifinals after denying Neymar Jr and Coutinho on various occasions. He was awarded with the golden glove for splendid performance.

Centre Back-Diego Godin (Uruguay) Diego Godin. [Photo/Courtesy]

Uruguay captain helped his side to keep water tight defence that proved to be mean throughout the group stage and round 16 matches. That they lost 2-0 to France was by somehat bad luck and not a serious mistake on their defence. Godin had an impressive tournament.

Centre Back-Yerry Mina (Colombia) Yerry Mina. [Photo/Courtesy]

Yerry Mina scored on three occasions- against Japan, England and Senegal helping his team to progress to round of 16. He was rock solid at the back and was influential throughout the tournament whenever he appeared.

Centre-Back-Raphael Varane (France) Raphael Varane. [Photo/Courtesy]

Raphael Varane stood out as the pillar shielding the French team from harm. Varane scored against Uruguay from a corner proving that he can be decisive in big matches not only at the back. Just like Kante, he stopped runs and ensured that French defence was solid.

Right-Wing-Eden Hazard (Belgium) Eden Hazard. [Photo/Courtesy]

Eden Hazard finished behind Luka Modric as the second most preferred candidate for the Golden Ball award. He captained Belgium to the semifinals and inspired his team with three goals and an assist, bagging four Man of the Match awards.

Midfield-Ngolo Kante (France) Ngolo Kante. [Photo/Courtesy]

Chelsea man Ngolo Kante has been instrumental in the French midfielder in shielding the back four. Just like at Chelsea, Kante was invisible but when removed from the lineup the gap is very noticeable. He slots in the midfield so well for the job done.

Midfield-Luka Modric (Croatia) Luka Modric. [Photo/Courtesy]

Luka Modric proved that he was invaluable in the midfield bagging two goals and assists. He was crucial for Croatia as he dictated the tempo of the games in midfield, and eventually influenced the outcome in various games. Modric would fit in well besides Kante.

Midfield-Casemiro (Brazil) Casemiro. [Photo/Courtesy]

He sat out the game against Belgium due to suspension and his absence depicted his importance. Casemiro provided the physical cover for the defence helping Brazil to smoothly win group stage matches all the way to the quarterfinals.

Left-Wing-Denis Cheryshev (Russia) Denis Cheryshev. [Photo/Courtesy]

Russian forward scored six 4 goals in this World Cup, and became one of the best strikers in the tourney. An exhilarating performance in the group stage brought him to the limelight and he surely deserves to be in the team of the tournament.

Forward-Kylian Mbappe (France) Kylian Mbappe. [Photo/Courtesy]

He won the Young Player of the tournament and was the focal point of reference. Kylian Mbappe scored four goals and became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final after the Brazilian legend Pele. An extraordinary performance earns him a place in the team of the tournament.

Forward-Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) Edinson cavani. [Photo/Courtesy]

Although Uruguay left the tournament in the quarterfinal stage, his importance was eminent whenever he featured for Uruguay. Cavani netted thrice- once against Russia and twice against Portugal in the round of 16. Even though he was unfit to feature in against France, his absence showed what kind of a precious player he is.