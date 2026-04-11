DCI yet to hand over files of top energy bosses in fuel scandal

EPRA boss Daniel Kiptoo, KPC MD Joe Sang and Energy PS Liban Mohamed who who were arrested over the alleged importation of substandard fuel. [File, Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has not yet handed over the files of former Kenya Pipeline boss Joe Sang, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director General Daniel Kiptoo and Liban Mohammed who were arrested over one week ago.

They were arrested on Thursday night, April 2, 2026, in connection with the importation of substandard fuel in the country, cooking industry data to justify the import and violating procurement laws.