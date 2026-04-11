Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

DCI yet to hand over files of top energy bosses in fuel scandal

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Apr. 11, 2026
EPRA boss Daniel Kiptoo, KPC MD Joe Sang and Energy PS Liban Mohamed who who were arrested over the alleged importation of substandard fuel. [File, Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has not yet handed over the files of former Kenya Pipeline boss Joe Sang, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director General Daniel Kiptoo and Liban Mohammed who were arrested over one week ago.

They were arrested on Thursday night, April 2, 2026, in connection with the importation of substandard fuel in the country, cooking industry data to justify the import and violating procurement laws.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Energy Bosses Resign Substandard Fuel Scam Substandard Fuel Scam Fuel Import Scandal
.

Latest Stories

Rejected Claims are not fraud: Why this distinction matters for SHA and UHC
Rejected Claims are not fraud: Why this distinction matters for SHA and UHC
Opinion
By Albert Ogendi
2 hrs ago
Prosecutors yet to receive files in fuel scandal case
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
2 hrs ago
Senator Osotsi attack exposes rising political goonism fears
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Anarchy as goons join political supremacy battles in Nyanza
By Standard Reporter 2 hrs ago
Anarchy as goons join political supremacy battles in Nyanza
Opposition tears into Ruto as Kalonzo moves to lock Ukambani
By Erastus Mulwa 2 hrs ago
Opposition tears into Ruto as Kalonzo moves to lock Ukambani
Prosecutors yet to receive files in fuel scandal case
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hrs ago
Prosecutors yet to receive files in fuel scandal case
Senator Osotsi attack exposes rising political goonism fears
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Senator Osotsi attack exposes rising political goonism fears
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved