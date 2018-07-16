Manchester United set to sign Croatia star
Manchester United are reportedly preparing a £44million bid for Croatia forward Ante Rebic.
The Eintracht Frankfurt star played his part in helping Croatia reach the World Cup Final in Russia.
And he has emerged as a possible target for United boss Jose Mourinho, according to reports in Italy.
Rebic committed the most fouls during this summer's tournament but did score against Argentina in the group stage.
The 24-year-old began his career at RNK Split before spells at Fiorentina, RB Leipzig, Verona and finally in Frankfurt.
He has won 21 caps for his country, scoring two goals, having been capped at every age level.
Ivan Perisic 'in advanced talks' with Manchester United
Manchester United are in advanced talks with Croatian World Cup hero Ivan Perisic
That is according to reports in France, which say the Red Devils are keen on striking a deal to take the Inter Milan forward, who scored against England in the semi-final, to Old Trafford.
It would be a move which would push Anthony Martial closer to the exit door of the Theatre of Dreams with Tottenham among the sides linked with the Frenchman.
Perisic's representatives will reportedly fly to the UK to negotiate with United.
