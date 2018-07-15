As Croatia tackle France what do the statistics show us?
Our Sports Editor who is in Russia smells an outright winner today.
Since inception of the Fifa World Cup in 1930, first hosted and won by Uruguay in Montevideo, the tournament has been decided on penalties only two times.
The first came in 1994 in Pasadena, USA when Brazil prevailed over Italy 3-2 in shootouts after a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes. Italy’s then midfield maestro Roberto Baggio missed the deciding penalty.
The second time was in 2006 in Berlin, Germany when Italy beat France 5-3 on penalties after a pulsating 1-1 draw in regulation time. David Trezeguet missed his shot to hand the trophy to the Azzurri.
Standard Sports Editor in Moscow, smells an outright winner in this final to be played today in Luzhniki and presents this statistical preview.
