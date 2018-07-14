Here's how much money the winner of World Cup, runners-up and 3rd place team will take home

By Odero Charles: Saturday, July 14th 2018 at 22:38 GMT +3 | Football

France will face Croatia in Sunday's final at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow at 6pm Kenyan Time, where the winners won't only be crowned world champions, but will also take home a whopping £29million - on top of the initial £1.2m.

The runners-up will land themselves £21million for reaching the final.

The prize money of the third-placed team has increased by $4 million in comparison to the previous edition of FIFA World Cup 2014.

Belgium will now get an £18million for finishing third after 2-0 victory over England who will also take home £16.5million  

The total prize money for the World Cup is £302million, a figure which was confirmed by FIFA back in October 2017.

You can see a breakdown of the prizes below;

WINNERS - £29m

RUNNERS-UP - £21m

THIRD - £18.1m

FOURTH - £16.6m

QUARTER-FINALISTS - £13.5m

LAST-16 - £9m

GROUP STAGE - £6m

TOTAL POT - £302m

