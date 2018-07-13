Witchcraft claims as K’Ogalo beaten

Friday, July 13th 2018 | By Rodgers Eshitemi:

Gor Mahia and of Tanzania Simba during Sportpesa Super Cup final at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Sunday 10/06/18[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Loss of concentration cost Gor Mahia as the Kenyan giants’ dreams of ending the 33-year-old Cecafa Kagame Cup title drought went up in smoke after falling 2-0 to Azam in yesterday’s semi-final, at the National Stadium.

The match, which was decided in extra time after a barren draw in the regular time, was characterised by witchcraft allegations.

Ditrim Nchimbi and Bruce Kangwa’s goals was all Azam needed to keep their regional title defence hopes alive. Gor had earlier on refused to use the official dressing room allocated to them claiming the room had been ‘treated’. Instead, the Kenyan champions used the verandah opposite the dug-out as a makeshift dressing room.

This was a repeat of the 2015 incident involving Gor Mahia and hosts Yanga in the preliminary round of the same tournament, where K’Ogalo went on to lose 2-0 to Azam in the final.

“The players were adamant that something wrong with that dressing room and they refused to go in. But it doesn’t help, the players were frustrated and I was frustrated as well because they locked every door.

“It was shocking because we couldn’t go into any room. I pleaded with them to allow us exchange the rooms with Azam, but they refused. I then organised for six benches where we put our bags.

“Anyway, I congratulate Azam. We were not at our best and they really capitalised on our mistakes and won the game. We kept giving the ball away.”

Nchimbi broke the deadlock two minutes into extra-time, when he pounced on a loose ball at the edge of the box and drilled a powerful low shot past Gor Mahia goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch.

Gor had a chance to equalise immediately but Innocent Wafula’s cross from the right was well blocked by one of the opposing defenders before indecision cost the Ugandan another scoring chance.

Captain Harun Shakava then delivered a pinpointed cross into the area, but substitute Francis Mustafa’s header crashed against the bar.

Azam responded immediately with Kangwa racing down the right flank to double the lead.