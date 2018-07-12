Cuadrado classy reaction to Ronaldo taking his number seven shirt

349 Thursday, July 12th 2018 at 13:49 GMT +3 | Thursday, July 12th 2018 at 13:49 GMT +3 | Football By Robert Nyanja:

Ronaldo has completed his switch from Real Madrid to Juventus [Photo: Courtesy]

Cristiano Ronaldo completed a £105million switch to Juventus from Real Madrid, becoming the most expensive player in the 2018 summer transfer window so far.

The former Manchester United forward spent nine years at the Bernabeu and exceed all expectations – overtaking Raul to become the club’s all-time top scorer three years ago. Juventus has handed the number 7 jersey to Ronaldo [Photo: Courtesy]

After signing for the Old Lady, Ronaldo was given his iconic number seven jersey, considering the 33-year-old CR7 brand.

Juan Cuadrado has been the owner of the shirt number before the Portuguese star signed for the Italian Champions. Cuadrado was happy to bless Ronaldo [Photo: Courtesy]

However, the Colombian midfielder did not hesitate to give up the number to Ronaldo citing that he was blessing the new signing on his new adventure. He also posted a photo of him holding a number seven Juventus jersey with Ronaldo’s name on it.

‘It is more blessed to give than to receive. Blessing Cristiano Ronaldo in this new adventure.’ Posted Cuadrado.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.