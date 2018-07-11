Gor fall to Azam amidst witchcraft allegations
Red hot Meddie Kagere was once again on target as Simba SC beat Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi 1-0 on Wednesday to set up an all Tanzanian Cecafa Kagame Cup final against champions Azam on Friday. The former Gor Mahia man netted the vital goal on the stroke of halftime after receiving a pass from Nicholas Gyan.
This was Kagere's third goal of the tournament since his controversial but lucrative move from the Kenyan League champions a few weeks ago. JKU will now meet three time winners Gor Mahia in the third place playoffs after they were edged out 2-0 by Azam in an early semifinal clash characterized by witchcraft allegations. T
he match was dragged into extra time with Ditrim Nchimbi and Bruce Kangwa's scoring a goal apiece to extend K'Ogalo's regional title drought. Gor refused to use the official dressing room allocated to them claiming that the room had been tempered with 'superstition beliefs' to influence the outcome of the game. Instead the Kenyan record champions used the verandah opposite the dug-out as their makeshift dressing room.
"That episode before the game actually affected my players. We didn't start the game well.I understand they have been in this position before and whatever happened in 2015 somehow affected them," said a disapointed Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr.
"The players were adamant that something was wrong in that dressing room and they refused to go in. But it doesn't help, the players were frustrated and I was frustrated as well because they locked every door."
