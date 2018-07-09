Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Juventus takes a new twist
Cristiano Ronaldo's proposed move to Juventus is edging closer after reportedly holding talks with boss Massimiliano Allegri.
Juve remain confident of landing the Real Madrid superstar in a stunning £88m deal.
Ronaldo's future has been the source of much speculation since the Champions League final amid reports he is unhappy at the Bernabeu.
There had been suggestions Ronaldo would be unveiled as a Juventus player over the weekend but that did not happen.
But Cadena COPE reports the deal is still quite far down the line with Allegri personally speaking to Ronaldo in an attempt to lure him to Turin.
It is claimed Ronaldo has already had a telephone conversation with Allegri about where he would fit into his plans.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Ronaldo is yet to make his decision on his future public, which Real president Florentino Perez has demanded before he opens the door to the switch.
But Juve fans are already getting ahead of themselves with 'Ronaldo 7' shirts printed in the past week.
Ronaldo meanwhile has put speculation to one side as he enjoyed some family time on Sunday.
The Portugal star was pictured on board a boat with his son and partner Georgina Rodriguez as the trio made the most of the sunshine.
LATEST STORIES
How Hazard correctly predicted World Cup matches before tournament
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Juventus takes a new twist
Retired French striker is now a member of the Belgian coaching staff
Revealed: Why Ronaldo wears long-sleeve shirts
- Former Arsenal star arrested in LondonFootball 20 hours ago
- How Hazard correctly predicted World Cup matches before tournamentWorld Cup 2018 1 hour ago
- Kenya too good for Rwanda: Kenyans show no respect for their hostsCricket 13 hours ago
- Football: Ulinzi force late equaliser against Kariobangi SharksFootball 13 hours ago
- World's 10 best-paid footballers revealed Football 3 days ago
- Kagame Cup: Kenyan champions rally to beat Uganda’s Vipers in Kagame Cup quartersFootball 15 hours ago
- Conte resumes Chelsea training today amidst sack rumoursGossip & Rumours 5 hours ago