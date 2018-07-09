Domagoj Vida sent warning from FIFA for 'Glory to Ukraine' video after Croatia beat Russia in World Cup

If Vida is banned he will miss his nation's semi-final clash with England. [Photo/Courtesy]

Croatia hero Domagoj Vida has been sent a warning from FIFA after dedicating his nation's win over Russia to Ukraine.

The Besiktas defender featured in a video posted to YouTube shortly after Croatia's World Cup quarter-final penalty shoot-out win over the tournament hosts.

In the clip Vida, who is joined by Croatian scout Ognjen Vukojevic, can be heard shouting: "Glory to Ukraine" - the chant of the country's army opposed to Russian territorial claims on the nation - and: "This victory is for Dynamo [Kiev] and for Ukraine."

The defender went on to acknowledge a potential problem, and attempted to laugh off his earlier comments saying: "This victory is for Croatia. No politics.

"It's a joke. I've got friends there since I joined Dynamo Kyiv, I didn't mean anything else. I don't [know] why Russian fans might not get it. I like Russian people. It was just a joke."

The footage sparked outrage in Russia on Saturday night, as TV networks picked up on it and shared it with their viewers.

FIFA has yet to confirm whether Vida will be banned from Croatia's semi-final with England, which will be played at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday.

But a spokesman said: "FIFA is processing the different reports of the said match as well as potential evidence concerning the matter referred to.

"Please understand, until we have evaluated all information available, we cannot comment further."

FIFA later added: "We can confirm that FIFA's Disciplinary Committee has sent a warning to the player Domagoj Vida due to his video statement following the 2018 FIFA World Cup match between Russia and Croatia."

It's not clear how severely Vida will be punished, or if he will face any punishment at all under FIFA's Section 54 rule.

The rule reads: "Anyone who provokes the general public during a match will be suspended for two matches and sanctioned with a minimum fine of £3,800."