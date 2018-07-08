Revealed: Why Cristiano Ronaldo wears long-sleeve jerseys

77 Sunday, July 8th 2018 at 19:47 GMT +3 | Sunday, July 8th 2018 at 19:47 GMT +3 | Football By Odero Charles:

There's A Reason Why Cristiano Ronaldo Never Wears A Short Sleeved Shirt

Cristiano Ronaldo has been donning long sleeved jersey in almost every match he plays and his thirst for long sleeve shirts seems unquenchable.

In Portugal's squad he is the only player who is allowed to start off with a long-sleeve jersey. You never see him wearing short sleeves, do you?

However, Ronaldo’s obsessional preference for long sleeved jersey has triggered this question: Why is it that Ronaldo always wears long sleeved shirts/jerseys?

Designed by the major sport product manufacturers, jersey engineers and designers explain decisions behind long-sleeve focuses on the following areas;

The long sleeves keep players warm and ensures they stay dry and comfortable all match long

So that he will not hurt his arm when he dives

To stay warm in cold Weather

To help against turf burns

And also because long sleeves looks cool/perhaps swag turf burns Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Ronaldo is not the only footballer who loves wearing long sleeve jersey, the likes of Antoine Griezmann, David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Rooney, Daniel Sturridge, and the list goes on and on…..