Revealed: Why Cristiano Ronaldo wears long-sleeve jerseys
Cristiano Ronaldo has been donning long sleeved jersey in almost every match he plays and his thirst for long sleeve shirts seems unquenchable.
In Portugal's squad he is the only player who is allowed to start off with a long-sleeve jersey.
However, Ronaldo’s obsessional preference for long sleeved jersey has triggered this question: Why is it that Ronaldo always wears long sleeved shirts/jerseys?
Designed by the major sport product manufacturers, jersey engineers and designers explain decisions behind long-sleeve focuses on the following areas;
- The long sleeves keep players warm and ensures they stay dry and comfortable all match long
- So that he will not hurt his arm when he dives
- To stay warm in cold Weather
- To help against turf burns
- And also because long sleeves looks cool/perhaps swag
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Ronaldo is not the only footballer who loves wearing long sleeve jersey, the likes of Antoine Griezmann, David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Rooney, Daniel Sturridge, and the list goes on and on…..
LATEST STORIES
Revealed: Why Ronaldo wears long-sleeve shirts
FIFA probes Croatian star over ‘anti-Russia comments’
Argentina: Only one player boarded plane
Croatia beat Russia on penalties to set up World Cup semi against England
- France: Semifinal tie pushes poverty mattersWorld Cup 2018 20 hours ago
- Why Jose Gimenez cried during Uruguay's defeat to France in the World Cup quarter-finals World Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Grace to grass: English club, once Champions League winner now facing extinctionFootball 7 hours ago
- Man City star racially abused after Brazil World Cup exitWorld Cup 2018 8 hours ago
- REVEALED: VAR studio shows referees are watching more than just the footballWorld Cup 2018 11 hours ago
- Spain coach quits following early World Cup exitGossip & Rumours 6 hours ago
- England sink Sweden to clinch World Cup semi-final berthWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago