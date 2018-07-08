Revealed: Why Cristiano Ronaldo wears long-sleeve jerseys

By Odero Charles: Sunday, July 8th 2018 at 19:47 GMT +3 | Football
There's A Reason Why Cristiano Ronaldo Never Wears A Short Sleeved Shirt

 

Cristiano Ronaldo has been donning long sleeved jersey in almost every match he plays and his thirst for long sleeve shirts seems unquenchable.

In Portugal's squad he is the only player who is allowed to start off with a long-sleeve jersey.

You never see him wearing short sleeves, do you?

However, Ronaldo’s obsessional preference for long sleeved jersey has triggered this question: Why is it that Ronaldo always wears long sleeved shirts/jerseys?

Designed by the major sport product manufacturers, jersey engineers and designers explain decisions behind long-sleeve focuses on the following areas;

Ronaldo is not the only footballer who loves wearing long sleeve jersey, the likes of Antoine Griezmann, David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Rooney, Daniel Sturridge, and the list goes on and on…..

Related Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo
LATEST STORIES
Revealed: Why Ronaldo wears long-sleeve shirts
Revealed: Why Ronaldo wears long-sleeve shirts
Football 1 hour ago
Former Arsenal star arrested in London
Former Arsenal star arrested in London
Football 4 hours ago
FIFA probes Croatian star over ‘anti-Russia comments’
FIFA probes Croatian star over ‘anti-Russia comments’
World Cup 2018 5 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Argentina: Only one player boarded plane
Argentina: Only one player boarded plane
World Cup 2018 20 hours ago
Former Arsenal star arrested in London
Former Arsenal star arrested in London
Football 4 hours ago
Croatia beat Russia on penalties to set up World Cup semi against England
Croatia beat Russia on penalties to set up World Cup semi against England
World Cup 2018 21 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES