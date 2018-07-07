Why Jose Gimenez cried during Uruguay's defeat to France in the World Cup quarter-finals

Gary Neville slammed for labelling Jose Gimenez 'embarrassing' for crying

Gary Neville has been severely criticised for controversially labelling Jose Gimenez as 'embarrassing' for crying during Uruguay's defeat to France in the World Cup quarter-finals.

The Atletico Madrid defender could not hide his emotions with Uruguay 2-0 down thanks to goals from Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann.

The ITV commentator was not happy at Gimenez's emotions towards the end of the game, though there was little hope left for Uruguay.

"I'm all for emotion and passion, but that's embarrassing," Neville remarked during commentary.

His opinion angered many fans, who insisted Gimenez was entitled to let his emotions come out due to how much it meant to him to represent his country - and their seemingly inevitable elimination from the tournament.

Uruguay were without Edinson Cavani, who injured himself in the last 16 clash with Portugal.

Luis Suarez and co. could not stand up to France without the Paris Saint-Germain star, though Fernando Muslera's clanger to let Griezmann's shot through his fingers all but ended any hope.

France will now play the winner of Brazil vs Belgium in the semi-finals.