Sweden v England: Match preview, possible line-ups

England won their first ever penalty shootout in a World Cup tournament [Photo: Courtesy]

England are set to play Sweden in a World Cup quarter-final at the Samara Arena on Saturday 5pm local time.

The Three Lions’ captain Harry Kane is leading with goals at Russia 2018 so far after netting six goals.

England are faced with a tough match, one which some of their players will have to be discipline after racking up yellow cards in the previous matches. Jordan Henderson, Kyle Walker, Rueben Loftus-Cheek and Jesse Lingard are all one yellow card away from missing the semi-finals after picking up yellow cards in past matches. Harry Kane is the top scorer so far at the 2018 World Cup [Photo: Courtesy]

In terms of goal scored at the World Cup so far, Gareth Southgate’s side comes second with nine goals with only Belgium leading at 12 goals.

The Three Lions’ win over Colombia on penalties in round of 16 was their first ever in a World Cup tournament in history. They lost the three previous shootouts they were involved in.

Sweden on the other hand, have had more shots on target than England at this tournament but have only scored few. They have attempted 18 shots, one more than England.

Sweden are ready to face England in the quarter-finals [Photo: Courtesy]

Sweden’s forward Marcus Berg has attempted 13 shots on goal in Russia but has yet to score one.

Mikael Lustig will not feature for Sweden against England after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament against Switzerland as Sebastian Larsson set to return from suspension.

Sweden have a better defensive record after only conceding two goals so far at this year’s edition of the World Cup and has made 140 defensive clearances, more than any other team. Sebastian Larsson returns for Sweden from suspension [Photo: Courtesy]

The two teams last met in 2012 when Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored four goals as Sweden thrashed England 4-2 in an international friendly.

England and Sweden have met 24 times with the Three Lions winning eight and Sweden seven.

Possible line-ups:

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Young, Trippier; Henderson, Lingard, Alli; Kane, Rashford

Sweden: Olsen; Krafth, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson; Claesson, Larsson. Ekdal, Forsberg; Berg, Toivonen