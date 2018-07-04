Kenya to face Uganda in Cecafa tourney opener

207 Wednesday, July 4th 2018 at 23:19 GMT +3 | Wednesday, July 4th 2018 at 23:19 GMT +3 | Football By Rodgers Eshitemi:

Harambee Starlets train ahead of CECAFA Championship to be held in Uganda over the weekend at Kasarani Sports Centre on Thursday, Sept 8, 2016.

Harambee Starlets to face Uganda in regional tournament opener.

Five teams have confirmed their partcipartion for this year's Cecafa Women Senior Challenge Cup slated for July 19-27 in Kigali, Rwanda, the regional football governing body has said.

Holders Kilimanjaro Queens of Tanzania headline the five team tournament to be played in a round robin format. Others are last edition's losing finalists Kenya's Harambee Starlets, Uganda, Ethiopia and hosts Rwanda.

The tournament was initially scheduled for May 12-22 ,but was postponed just four days to the competition due to logistical problems.

But the event will finally be held after Cecafa received the funding from the World football governing body FIFA.

"Rwanda are ready to host the tournament and it will be played in a league basis with each team playing four matches," said Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye.

"We could not organize the event two months ago due to some unavoidable circumstances, but we have now received the money from FIFA and we are set to go."

David Ouma's Harambee Starlets,who lost 2-1 to Tanzania in the final of the 2016 edition in Jinja, begin their regional campaign against Uganda on July 19 as Rwanda clash with the champions.

At the same time, Cecafa said that preparation for the 2019 U17 African qualifiers on August 17-26 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania are in top gear.

"All the eleven Cecafa member nations will participate in what is expected to be a very competitive regional tournament. The winners will represent our zone in the continental finals in the same country (Tanzania) next year, " said Musonye.