Kagere on the mark again as Simba finish top after Singida draw

By Rodgers Eshitemi: Wednesday, July 4th 2018 at 22:41 GMT +3 | Football
Meddie Kagere (left) of Tanzania's Simba SC fights for possession against Rugwiro Herve of APR in the Cecafa Club Championships, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Meddie Kagere was on target again as Simba SC drew 1-1 with Singida United to finish top of Group C of the Cecafa Kagame Cup, at the National Stadium, on Wednesday.

This was Kagere's second goal in two matches after scoring the match winner in Monday's 2-1 victory over APR since his completing his record club move from Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

With the result, Mwekundu wa Msimbazi will meet the runners up in Group C either Azam or Jeshi La Kujenga Uchumi, who are facing off in Chamazi.

"I am pleased with Kagere's performance. We actually bought him to score goals and that is exactly what he is doing with a completely new team," said Simba interim coach Masoud Djuma.

It took Kagere less than 15 minutes to grab his second goal for the Tanzanian champions after he headed home Jamal Mwambeleko's delivery.

However, Danny Lyanga popped up to cancel out the Rwandese striker's opener in the 35th minute.

Lyanga pounced on Habib Kyombo's rebound to beat goalkeeper Munishi Dida after a defensive mistake from Pascal Wawa.

