World Cup horror: Car ploughs into pedestrians in World Cup host city
A 63-year old local resident was killed and three other people were hospitalised after a car mounted a pavement and hit pedestrians in the World Cup host city of Sochi, police said on Wednesday.
Police told Reuters they were investigating the incident and that initial signs suggested the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.
Shocking CCTV footage from the scene shows the car swerving across the road and mounting the pavement before hitting the pedestrians.
The vehicle, a grey Chevrolet Lanos, only came to a standstill after hitting another car.
Reports indicate that the 63-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while three other victims were raced to a nearby hospital.
Russia is currently hosting the soccer World Cup in 11 host cities, including Sochi.
