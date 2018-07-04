Meddie slams Gor officials, absolves himself of blame in controversial move

Meddie Kagere (left) of Tanzania's Simba SC fights for possession against Rugwiro Herve of APR in the Cecafa Club Championships, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. [Photo/Sportpicha.com]

Newly-signed Simba SC forward Meddie Kagere has absolved himself of any blame regarding his controversial but lucrative move from Gor Mahia to the Tanzanian Premier League champions on a Bosman rule.

The Bosman ruling means players can agree a pre-contract with another club for a free transfer if the players’ contract with their existing club has six months or less remaining.

The Rwandese, who had made a name for himself in the Kenyan football on his second stint at Gor, walked out on K’Ogalo last week after Simba offered him a club record sign-on fee of Sh6million.

While an out of contract Kagere has faced criticism from a section of Gor fans, their Simba counterparts have warmly welcomed the prolific striker whom they have already nicknamed ‘The King’.

This is not the first time Gor have lost their top players to other clubs on a Bosman rule. The quintet of Michael Olunga, Musa Mohammed, David Owino, Geoffrey Kizito and Eric Ouma all left the club as free agents after their contracts ran out.

And for Kagere, his expensive acquisition seems to have been repaid with exquisite timing as he announced his arrival in style.

Kagere scored a stoppage time winning penalty in his Simba debut during Monday’s 2-1 victory over APR of Rwanda in the Cecafa Kagame Cup in Dar es Salaam.

But while fielding questions from the journalists after the match at the National Stadium, Kagere faulted the ineptitude Gor management for failing to entice him with a new contract offer on time.

“I left Gor Mahia as a free agent after my contract expired and they took long to engage me. Simba were more interested in my services and came for me. Just like any other player, it was difficult for me to turn down such an offer,” said Kagere.

“You only go where you are loved most. And that love is shown when you achieve what you want in life. Always try to cope up with any atmosphere you go in. I am ready to face any challenges here. If you cannot face any challenges, then you cannot play football.”

Asked why he celebrated his debut goal putting his fingers to his eye, the reigning Sports Journalist Association of Kenya player of the year said: “It meant, I am in one team and that’s Simba which is in my heart now.”

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia drew 2-2 with Burundi’s Lydia Ludic yesterday.