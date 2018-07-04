US-Russia in diplomatic heat over internet threat

Gemany's headcoach Joachim Loew attending the friendly football match Germany vs Italy in Muinch, southern Germany. [Photo/AFP]

Russia has the capability to set up a parallel Internet, if need arises, a high-ranking official in the Foreign Ministry’s Department for New Challenges and Threats, has announced.

This is in response to heightened accusations and counter-accusations that the US has been using its ‘peering surveillance capabilities’ to harvest peoples’ data.

According to Russian media here, Russians are weary with intelligence reports that the US is using “ hundreds of properties owned by leading telecommunications giant AT&T across the United States to suck up billions of records from Internet and cell phone users that don’t even have a contract with the company.”

Ilya Rogachev, the head of the Department for New Challenges and Threats has been quoted here as saying: “Russia may possibly resort to the creation of some kind of parallel Internet due to the actions of the country’s Western partners and the double standards they promote.”

Rogachev continued: “Russia has the means to create its own version of the Internet as a worst-case scenario contingency.”

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

“Moscow has all the technical, financial, intellectual and other necessary capabilities to move forward if needed.”

Russia, who are hosting the Fifa 2018 World Cup have been accused of meddling in the US elections which could have helped bring to power President Donald Trump, a claim Moscow strongly denies.

There are increasing fears that the Internet technology is being compromised and leading to a race akin to the Nuclear Arms race between leading nations around the world.

Meanwhile, thousands of kilometres and a five-hour time difference with Moscow cannot dull World Cup fever in the Siberian town of Ulan-Ude, even if it means missing out on sleep.

“We still feel the party here, despite being 5,000 kilometres (3,100 miles) away.

Everyone supports Russia, I think Russia will win this competition,” said 40-year-old farmer Anton Darkhanov.

Russians typically prefer ice hockey and the enthusiasm for football across the country is now picking