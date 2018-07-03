Sophia the robot meets Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time

Tuesday, July 3rd 2018 at 11:22 GMT +3

Ronaldo shocked to meet Sophia [Photo: Courtesy]

In a first timer, Sophia, the human like robot, met Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in his house and had a little chat with the 33-year-old back in March.

Designed by Hong Kong firm Hanson Robotics, Sophia was introduced and activated in 2015. She speaks English. Ronaldo and Sophia having a little chat [Photo: Courtesy]

She is the first robot to gain citizenship of a country after Saudi Arabia gave her nationality last year.

Ronaldo was excited to meet her and was amazed by Sophia’s intelligent after she told her some facts about him. Sophia even winked at Ronaldo [Photo: Courtesy] You are Cristiano Ronaldo [Photo: Courtesy] She has some sense of humor [Photo: Courtesy] Ronaldo and Sophia pose for a photo [Photo: Courtesy] A kiss on the forehead [Photo: Courtesy]

In a video published on YouTube on March 17, 2018 by Luonak, Cristiano Ronaldo is seen having a chat with Sophia.

You can watch the video below:

