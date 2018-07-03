Sophia the robot meets Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time
In a first timer, Sophia, the human like robot, met Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in his house and had a little chat with the 33-year-old back in March.
Designed by Hong Kong firm Hanson Robotics, Sophia was introduced and activated in 2015. She speaks English.
She is the first robot to gain citizenship of a country after Saudi Arabia gave her nationality last year.
Ronaldo was excited to meet her and was amazed by Sophia’s intelligent after she told her some facts about him.
In a video published on YouTube on March 17, 2018 by Luonak, Cristiano Ronaldo is seen having a chat with Sophia.
You can watch the video below:
