What Liverpool fans are saying about Sergio Ramos after Spain are knocked out of the World Cup by hosts Russia

345 Monday, July 2nd 2018 at 11:10 GMT +3 | Monday, July 2nd 2018 at 11:10 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Mirror:

Spanish captain Sergio Ramos (pictured) in pain after losing to Russia on penalties. Spain were expected to beat hosts Russia in the last-16 of the World Cup. [Photo/Courtesy]

The Liverpool fans had a message for Sergio Ramos following Spain's World Cup last-16 defeat by Russia on Sunday.

The 2010 World Cup winners were one of the favourites to go the whole way before the start of this summer's tournament, but couldn't get past the hosts.

After 120 minutes of what was a relatively dull game, given the standard set by France and Argentina the day before, the contest went to penalties where Russia prevailed 4-3.

Ramos, who attempted to claim Spain's opener, before it correctly went down as a Sergei Ignashevich own goal, was understandably devastated after Iago Aspas missed his final spot-kick to send his nation out of the tournament.

The Real Madrid centre-back broke down in tears on the pitch, but perhaps unsurprisingly, he didn't get any sympathy from Liverpool fans watching the action at home.

Reds supporters fell out with the Spaniard during the Champions League final, when a Ramos challenge on Mo Salah ended the Egyptian's night early. A Ramos challenge ended Mo Salah's night early in the Champions League final. [Photo/Courtesy]

After the match Ramos mocked the Liverpool fans, saying: "Bloody hell, they've given this a lot of attention, the Salah thing.

"I didn't want to speak because everything is magnified. I see the play well, he [Salah] grabs my arm first and I fell to the other side, the injury happened to the other arm and they said that I gave him a judo hold.

"After the goalkeeper said that I dazed him with a clash. I am only missing [Roberto] Firmino saying that he got a cold because a drop of my sweat landed on him."