World Cup 2018 odds for outright winner, top scorer and finalists as favourites and predictions revealed for Russia

By Mirror: Monday, July 2nd 2018 at 08:33 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Current champions Germany lifting the trophy in 2014. They exited at the group stage. [Photo/Courtesy]

If you've picked your World Cup winner, it's time to put your money where your mouth is.

This summer's feast of football is now into the knockout stages - and thankfully England are still in it!

The Three Lions finished second in Group G and it now remains to be seen how far they can go in Russia.

And if you fancy having a flutter, there are plenty of options.

With the contest in full swing, bookies have named their favourites to win the tournament outright, to reach the final, semi-finals and quarter-finals.

There are also odds for the top scorer and two finalists.

Here's everything you need to know if you're thinking of taking a punt.

Outright winner

Latest odds updated July 1.

  • Brazil 7/2
  • France 7/2
  • England 6/1
  • Croatia 13/2
  • Uruguay 12/1
  • Colombia 20/1
  • Switzerland 33/1
  • Russia 16/1
  • Sweden 50/1
  • Mexico 50/1
  • Denmark 35/1
  • Japan 250/1

To reach the final

Last updated July 1.

  • France 9/5
  • Brazil 2/1
  • England 11/4
  • Croatia 3/1
  • Belgium 3/1
  • Russia 4/1
  • Uruguay 11/2
  • Colombia 6/1
  • Switzerland 17/2
  • Denmark 12/1
  • Sweden 13/1
  • Mexico 30/1
  • Japan 80/1

Top goalscorer

French star Kylian Mbappe is one of the potential competitors for golden boot. [Photo/Courtesy]

Last updated June 28.

  • Harry Kane 13/8
  • Cristiano Ronaldo 11/2
  • Romelu Lukaku 6/1
  • Diego Costa 9/1
  • Neymar 25/1
  • Luis Suarez 40/1
  • Lionel Messi 40/1
  • Philippe Coutinho 50/1
  • Eden Hazard 50/1
  • Antoine Griezmann 100/1
  • Kylian Mbappe 125/1
  • Denis Cheryshev 150/1
  • Gabriel Jesus 150/1
  • Luka Modric 150/1
  • Dries Mertens 150/1
  • Edinson Cavani 150/1
  • 200/1 bar

 

