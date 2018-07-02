World Cup 2018 odds for outright winner, top scorer and finalists as favourites and predictions revealed for Russia

Monday, July 2nd 2018 | World Cup 2018

Current champions Germany lifting the trophy in 2014. They exited at the group stage. [Photo/Courtesy]

If you've picked your World Cup winner, it's time to put your money where your mouth is.

This summer's feast of football is now into the knockout stages - and thankfully England are still in it!

The Three Lions finished second in Group G and it now remains to be seen how far they can go in Russia.

And if you fancy having a flutter, there are plenty of options.

With the contest in full swing, bookies have named their favourites to win the tournament outright, to reach the final, semi-finals and quarter-finals.

There are also odds for the top scorer and two finalists.

Here's everything you need to know if you're thinking of taking a punt.

Outright winner

Latest odds updated July 1.

Brazil 7/2

France 7/2

England 6/1

Croatia 13/2

Uruguay 12/1

Colombia 20/1

Switzerland 33/1

Russia 16/1

Sweden 50/1

Mexico 50/1

Denmark 35/1

Japan 250/1

Last updated July 1.

France 9/5

Brazil 2/1

England 11/4

Croatia 3/1

Belgium 3/1

Russia 4/1

Uruguay 11/2

Colombia 6/1

Switzerland 17/2

Denmark 12/1

Sweden 13/1

Mexico 30/1

Japan 80/1

French star Kylian Mbappe is one of the potential competitors for golden boot. [Photo/Courtesy]

Last updated June 28.