ROPE CHAMPIONSHIPS: Team of 10 off to World Rope Championships in USA
Kenya makes her debut at the World Rope Championships which starts today to July 10th in Florida, United States of America (USA).
A team of ten competitors comprising seven players and three officials departed yesterday morning to take part in the nine-day event that seeks to build the country’s prowess in fringe sports.
The team comprises Mitchell Kuya who has been named captain and will be assisted by Stephen Odhiambo, Sharlin Mukhoya, Isaac Ochieng, Blessings Naliaka, Victor Onyango and Stanley Aching.
Team coach Innocent Philipo said they are looking forward to a successful outing in their maiden appearance in the competition.
“We have been training hard through videos and even competing among ourselves and the players have shown a hunger and desire to succeed which I remain confident will push us to great heights. We have set big targets for ourselves and remain confident of achieving the same,” he said.
On Friday, Secretary Administration Department of State Kassim Farah handed the national flag to the team and urged them to work hard and do well in the competition.
[Gilbert Wandera]
