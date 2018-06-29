Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho 'sends message' to David de Gea as World Cup setback arises
Jose Mourinho has sent a text message of support to David De Gea as the Manchester United faces being axed from Spain's starting XI.
The Spanish shot-stopper has come under criticism this World Cup after looking less than convincing in between the sticks.
United's four-time Player of the Year made a glaring error in Spain's opening game against Portugal, letting Cristiano Ronaldo's shot slip through his hands.
De Gea has been short of confidence ever since and reports in Spain have claimed boss Fernando Hierro will drop the Red Devils star in favour of Athletico Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga for their last-16 clash against Russia
And with his future in the first XI looking uncertain, Mourinho has sent messages of support to his star man, according to the Metro.
Spain's World Cup campaign started in disarray after Julen Lopetegui was axed just days before the tournament began.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Hierro succeeded the new Real Madrid boss and has guided the nation out of Group B, albeit without looking too convincing.
Spain drew with Portugal before edging past Iran and drawing with Morocco. They topped their group with goals for and will play Russia on Sunday in the last-16.
LATEST STORIES
Messi to have view of giant Ronaldo mural from Argentina's team hotel
Jose Mourinho's text to David De Gea as Manchester United star faces major World Cup blow
Batshuayi suffered a hilariously awkward moment after Januzaj scored against England
Belgium take top spot in Group G with 1-0 win over England
Delph given permission to fly home from Russia World Cup 2018
Jose Mourinho's text to David De Gea as Manchester United star faces major World Cup blow
- Former Tottenham defender dies at the age of 45Football 5 hours ago
- REVEALED: Maradona earns Sh1.3m per day for watching World CupWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Batshuayi suffered a hilariously awkward moment after Januzaj scored against EnglandWorld Cup 2018 2 hours ago
- Colombia through to last 16 with 1-0 win, Senegal outWorld Cup 2018 20 hours ago
- Rooney leaves Everton to join new clubFootball 21 hours ago
- Big field for KCB Road to Karen showGolf 1 day ago
- Khazri ends Tunisia's long wait for finals winWorld Cup 2018 15 hours ago