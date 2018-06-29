Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho 'sends message' to David de Gea as World Cup setback arises

Friday, June 29th 2018 at 13:20 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018

Jose Mourinho has sent a text message of support to David De Gea as the Manchester United faces being axed from Spain's starting XI.

The Spanish shot-stopper has come under criticism this World Cup after looking less than convincing in between the sticks.

United's four-time Player of the Year made a glaring error in Spain's opening game against Portugal, letting Cristiano Ronaldo's shot slip through his hands.

De Gea has been short of confidence ever since and reports in Spain have claimed boss Fernando Hierro will drop the Red Devils star in favour of Athletico Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga for their last-16 clash against Russia

And with his future in the first XI looking uncertain, Mourinho has sent messages of support to his star man, according to the Metro.

Spain's World Cup campaign started in disarray after Julen Lopetegui was axed just days before the tournament began.

Hierro succeeded the new Real Madrid boss and has guided the nation out of Group B, albeit without looking too convincing.

Spain drew with Portugal before edging past Iran and drawing with Morocco. They topped their group with goals for and will play Russia on Sunday in the last-16.