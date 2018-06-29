Serena Williams refuses to take drug test and accuses testers of unfair targeting

349 Friday, June 29th 2018 at 09:11 GMT +3 | Friday, June 29th 2018 at 09:11 GMT +3 | Tennis By Mirror:

Serena Williams says she is being unfairly targeted by drug testers [Photo: Courtesy]

Serena Williams has accused drug-testers of unfairly targeting her after it was revealed the American superstar refused a test earlier this month.

The seven-times Wimbledon champion was practising at the All England Club on Thursday, after being seeded No.25 for the Grand Slam which starts on Monday.

It is claimed in the US that she became involved in a row with a US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) officer when he called at her Florida home on June 14. Williams has received a seeding at Wimbledon [Photo: Courtesy]

No test was taken – and Williams complained to the head of women’s tennis about her treatment.

The winner of 23 Grand Slams had tweeted on May 21 she had been drug tested twice in one week.

USADA records show Williams, who has played only three tournaments this year after returning from maternity leave, has already been tested five times in 2018.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

[Photo: Courtesy]

US Open champion Sloane Stephens has been tested once and her sister Venus twice.

A spokeswoman for Williams told website Deadspin: “Over her 23-year career in tennis, Serena Williams has never tested positive for any illegal substance despite being tested significantly more than other professional tennis players, both male and female – in fact, four times more frequently than her peers.

“She has vocally supported, respected and complied with USADA testing throughout her entire career. Records show Williams has already been tested five times this year [Photo: Courtesy]

“While she willingly continues to submit to testing, there is absolutely no reason for this kind of invasive and targeted treatment.”

A USADA statement said: “USADA retains the right to test any athlete at any time and may target test athletes as USADA deems appropriate.”

Russian hackers Fancy Bears revealed in 2016 that Williams had a TUE for taking authorised drugs but she has never failed a test. Williams speaking after her Roland Garros withdrawal earlier this month [Photo: Courtesy]

The story was leaked to the American website after WTA chief Steve Simon was overheard talking about the case on his mobile at San Francisco airport.