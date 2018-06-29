Gor depart to Tanzania

SportPesa Premier League champions Gor Mahia leaves tonight for Cecafa Kagame Cup that kicks off today in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Holders and hosts Azam take on South Sudan’s Kator in their opening Group A match (4pm) at Chamazi Complex. The match will be preceded by an early 2pm fixture between Zanzibar’s Jeshi La Kujenga Uchumi and Vipers of Uganda at the same venue.

Singida United will then entertain Rwandese giants APR in their first Group C tie at National Stadium tonight at 7pm. K’Ogalo management was contemplating to withdraw from the regional tournament after the players boycotted training on Wednesday over unpaid bonuses.

However, according to deputy Secretary General Ronald Ngala the record Kenyan champions will fly to Dar es Salaam tonight (11pm) after today’s league match against Sony Sugar in Kisumu.

“We are definitely going for Cecafa Kagame Cup. There was some disquiet in the camp but now everything has been sorted out and we are ready to go. We are traveling tomorrow (today) at night after the Sony Sugar match,” Ngala told Standard Sports.

SportPesa Shield Champions AFC Leopards have been drawn against lower tier side Mwatate United in the round of 16 of the competition.

The two sides will curtain raise the 4pm match pitting Gor Mahia against Posta Rangers at Kasarani Stadium on July 25. Kariobangi Sharks face Modern Coast Rangers in Mombasa on July 21.