World Cup knock out matches to watch out: Friends, foes, tears and joy

Argentina's Lionel Messi get tackled by Nigeria's Ahmed Musa from the back. [Photo/Courtesy]

Curtain falls on the World Cup group stage matches in Russia. But one thing for sure is that the German machine is gone, done and dusted with the tournament.

As Europe and the rest of the nurse try to fathom the German exit, more heartbreaks seem to be on the way.

Africa has her only hope clung on Senegal- a team sits on a risky path and could be swept by resurgent Colombia.

As knock out stage beckons, Game Yetu takes a look at the mouthwatering ties of round 16 that will redefine the 2018 World Cup in Russian soil.

Uruguay vs Portugal Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo are the target men in this tie. [Photo/Courtesy]

Uruguay takes on Euro 2016 champions Portugal and it will be an epic of what many would consider to be a face-off between Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both teams have not lost any of their group stage matches. Uruguay plays possession-based football hinged on attacking approach. Portugal is a pragmatic team that can sit back, and wait for the opportune moments to sting.

Ronaldo will come face-to-face with farmiliar foes, Gimenez and Diego Godin, who play for rival club Atletico Madrid in the defence. Portuguese backline of Jose Fonte and Pepe will be tested by Suarez and Cavani who have speed to their game. This is a massive game that is quit balanced.

Russia vs Spain Diego Costa (Spain) and Denis Chershev (Russia) are the key men in this match. [Photo/Courtesy]

Hosts Russia will face 2010 World champions Spain in a much that will be another high profile test for them. Denis Cheryshev and Alexandrar Golovin will test the Spanish defence as Diego Costa, Isco, David Silva and Iniesta try the aging Russian backline.

Even though Spain look like they have an upper hand, this match could yield goals given that both teams are attack-minded.

Croatia vs Denmark

After shocking the world with a 3-0 thumping of Argentina, Croatia will take on Denmark- a team that looks average but has potential. Croatia has arguably the best midfield of Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Brozovic, not forgetting Mario Mandzukic in the attack. Denmark boasts of Cristian Eriksen, the freekick specialist and many others. This is also another ‘low-key’ game that may produce unforeseen semi-finalist.

France vs Argentina Lionel Messi (Argentina) and Antoinne Griezmann (France) are key in this game. [Photo/Courtesy]

Another high profile tie is where star-studded but lethargic Argentine team will play the swift but wasteful Frenchmen. Argentina missed exit by whisker in the hands of Nigerians, and perhaps will be paying attention to all the details. France on the other hand have suffered goal drought with key stars like Antoinne Griezzman, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele failing to fire to their potential. Key questions here are: Will Argentina survive again especially with swift French players? Will France keep Messi and co quiet? Will Ngólo Kante star once again? ‘The man with 15 lungs.’

Switzerland vs Sweden Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) and Cristian Eriksen (Denmark) are the key men in this match. [Photo/Courtesy]

Switzerland surprised the fans by forcing Brazil with 1-1 draw. They later won and drew the following matches. Sweden thumped Mexico 3-0 to stay in the tournament. These are teams that have majority of players considered average. But one certain thing is that one team will have to advance. And with no favourite, who will make it?

Brazil vs Mexico Javier Hernandez (Mexico) and Neymar Jr (Brazil) are the key players in this match. [Photo/Courtesy]

Brazil confirmed qualification to the knockout with 2-0 defeat over Serbia. Even though they are yet to taste a defeat, the Samba Boys have looked somewhat wasteful infront of goal but cautious at the back. Brazil will play their fellow South Americans Mexico and this could be one of the fiercest games.

Will Thiago Silva and Miranda keep Lozano, Vela and Chicharito silent? And, Will Neymar, Coutinho and co send Mexicans back home? These questions wait for the day.

England vs Colombia/Senegal/Japan Harry Kane is the key player England looks upon. [Photo/Courtesy]

England could face either Colombia, Senegal or Japan depending on their position and the teams that qualify for the opposing group. Colombia perhaps look stronger in the group after waking up against Poland in 3-0 rout. Senegal is wasteful on the defence but effective going forward, at the slightest opportunity. Japan is attack-minded and is ready to go all out for the kill. Any of those teams will surely test the quality of English team.

Belgium vs Colombia/Senegal/Japan A trio of Romelu Lukaku, De Bruyne and Eden Hazard are key for Belgium. [Photo/Courtesy]

Just like England, Belgium plays attacking football with a 3-4-3 system. Should they meet Colombia, such a game would have a great followership. Belgium has Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Dries Mertens all firing. But a tie against Colombia would be their best test after meeting England. Senegal and Japan are equally good sides which could put them to test.