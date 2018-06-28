PHOTOS: Germany players head home after disastrous World Cup 2018 campaign

By Mirror: Thursday, June 28th 2018 at 13:14 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Thomas Muller fights back the tears [Photo: Courtesy]

Germany’s dejected players are on their way home after their shock World Cup exit.

Joachim Loew's men failed to reach the last 16 after their surprise defeat to South Korea in Kazan on Wednesday night.

The pre-tournament favourites were sent packing after just one win from their three Group E games, with Sweden and Mexico qualifying for the knockout stages instead.

Mesut Ozil looks down in the dumps [Photo: Courtesy]

Loew and his players looked down in the dumps as they headed home from Vnukovo airport in Moscow on Thursday morning as Spain were installed as the new favourites.

