PHOTOS: Germany players head home after disastrous World Cup 2018 campaign

349 Thursday, June 28th 2018 at 13:14 GMT +3 | Thursday, June 28th 2018 at 13:14 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Mirror:

Thomas Muller fights back the tears [Photo: Courtesy]

Germany’s dejected players are on their way home after their shock World Cup exit.

Joachim Loew's men failed to reach the last 16 after their surprise defeat to South Korea in Kazan on Wednesday night.

The pre-tournament favourites were sent packing after just one win from their three Group E games, with Sweden and Mexico qualifying for the knockout stages instead. Mesut Ozil looks down in the dumps [Photo: Courtesy]