Mesut Ozil clashes with Germany fans following shock World Cup 2018 exit

345 Thursday, June 28th 2018 at 08:29 GMT +3 | Thursday, June 28th 2018 at 08:29 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Mirror:

Mesut Ozil and Thomas Muller after the game. [Photo/Courtesy]

Mesut Ozil clashed with furious Germany fans after his nation's humiliation at the 2018 Russia World Cup, on Tuesday night.

Germany finished rock bottom of Group F and were eliminated following a devastating 2-0 defeat by South Korea on Wednesday afternoon.

The 2014 champions suffered the heartbreak of first round elimination at the World Cup finals for the first time since 1938 in the process.

Supporters in the stadium were left fuming with their side's performance, as they failed to get past a Korean side that was billed as one of the worst at the World Cup finals.

Germany's players were left distraught when the full-time whistle blew.

As they ambled off the pitch, fans close to the tunnel area vented their anger at the players.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Midfielder Ozil, 29, hit back at a small section of the vocal abuse, causing him to be restrained by another member of the German backroom staff.

A German coach is also seen shouting back towards the fans, who are being restrained by stewards on the nearly steps.

Following the game, under-pressure Germany boss Joachim Loew refused to pin the blame for the defeat on Ozil.

He said: "It wasn't only Ozil, a number of other players didn't perform as they normally would. I take responsibility for that and stand up for that, but I thought it was a good team.

"I didn't think Thomas Muller had been that convincing in the first two matches and I wanted to make a point there [by dropping him].

"Towards the finish when we realised we needed a goal we took a defender out late on and that meant we became less structured, but we couldn't wait, we had to risk.

"We needed to throw things forward and it opened things up in defence."

Germany's shock exit from the competition is good news for England, who now have an easier route through the competition.

It ends any chance of England facing off against their historical rivals - and ensures they outlast them at a World Cup finals until 1966.

And following their exit, the odds on England winning this summer's World Cup have shortened to 8/1.

They are now joint-fourth favourites with France, behind only Brazil, Spain and group opponents Belgium.